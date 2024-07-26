Pistol Shrimp game suspended in 8th inning with Shrimp trailing 6-3

The battle between the top two teams in the Prospect League was suspended in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday with the Chillicothe Paints leading the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6-3 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The game was suspended because both Chillicothe coaches were ejected.

The Shrimp will have a runner on first base with one out when the game resumes at 4:05 p.m. Sunday, which will be followed by a seven-inning Game 2.

The Shrimp struck first Thursday with two runs in the second.

A run scored on a double play, and Brandon Mahler scored on a passed ball.

The Paints tied it with a pair of runs in the sixth before the teams traded runs in the seventh.

Chillicothe scored three runs in its half of the eighth before the game was suspended in the home half.

Ryan Niedzwiedz and Pambos Nicoloudes each had two hits for the Shrimp.

Zach Kempe started on the mound and got a no-decision as he threw four scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out seven batters and walking one.

Jared Herzone tossed three innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and six walks.

Tate Foxson gave up three runs (two earned) on no hits with one strikeout and two walks in one inning.