Princeton High School will present Little Shop of Horrors March 31 and April 1

The Princeton High School drama department host two productions of the sci-fi musical Little Shop of Horrors at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at the Sally Skinner Council Auditorium, 103 S. Euclid Ave.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the door.

With books and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, Little Shop of Horrors is a comedic horror-rock musical that tells the story of a florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh, based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman, screenplay by Charles Griffith and a screen version of the musical directed by Frank Oz in 1986.

The Princeton High School cast features Brayden Schwartz as Seymour; Emma Frost as Audrey and Brennan Roden as Orin Scrivello. Supporting roles will be played by Cameron Adkisson, Addison Compton, Jordan VandeVenter, Phillip Goodale, Mark Kirkpatrick, Kimberly Imsland, Anna Lanier, Kit Lawrence, Bianka Nickelson, Uriah Pearson and Elin Workman.

The show is directed by Sara Compton and choreographed by Lindsay Philhower. Ron McCutchan is the music director and Steven Olson will be conducting the live pit band.