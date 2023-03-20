2023 schedule of Easter egg hunts in the Illinois Valley

There are several Easter egg hunts planned throughout La Salle, Bureau, Putnam and Livingston counties prior to Easter day, Sunday, April 9.

If there is an Easter egg hunt in your community not listed, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com to be included in an updated listing.

Cornell

Breakfast with the Bunny will be conducted at 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the American Legion Hall, 505 Main St.

Grand Ridge

An egg hunt is set 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Grand Ridge Park for children 8 and younger. Bring a basket. There will be prizes by age groups and the Easter bunny will be there. The event is coordinated by the Grand Ridge Community Fest.

Granville

The egg hunt is scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Hopkins Park on Main Street. It is hosted by the Putnam County Community Church.

Hennepin

A glow-in-the-dark egg hunt will be hosted by the Hennepin branch of the Putnam County Library 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at 214 N. Fourth St. Second graders and younger may participate. Go to the library for storytelling and photos with the Easter bunny before heading over the Walter Durley Boyle Park when it is dark enough for the eggs to glow.

The egg hunt is scheduled Friday, April 7, beginning at 10 a.m. on the north lawn at 326 Milan St. with kindergarten and younger children. Children first through fifth grades will participate in an egg hunt 10:30 a.m. on the south lawn. The Easter bunny will be there for photos.

Henry

The egg hunt Eggstravaganza sponsored by Henry Character Counts is planned Saturday, April 8, at Centennial Park.

La Salle

The annual egg hunt is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the large shelter in Hegeler Park, hosted by La Salle Parks and Recreation. Ages 1 to 10 may participate. Bring an Easter basket or a bag.

LaMoille

The community egg hunt will start at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the LaMoille High School parking lot, 801 S. Main St. In the event of rain, it will be in the gym. Children 10 and younger may participate. There will be prizes, snacks and an appearance from the Easter bunny. There will be a raffle for an Easter basket with six tickets selling for $5. Proceeds will go toward the next year’s egg hunt.

Hundreds of children participated in the annual Marseilles Easter egg hunt in 2022. The city will host this year's event Saturday, April 1, at Illini Park. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Marseilles

The City of Marseilles is hosting its 40th annual Easter Egg Hunt at noon Saturday, April 1, at Illini State Park. Participants should arrive by 11:30 a.m. The egg hunt will feature a bike giveaway, a visit from the Easter Bunny, golden eggs and raffle baskets.

Children hunted for Easter eggs at the Graves-Hume Library in Mendota during the 2022 event. The library will again host an egg hunt 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6. (Scott Anderson)

Mendota

The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an Easter Hop 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Start the hop by getting an Easter bunny cutout with your number and a list of Easter hop stops at the Mendota Chamber of Commerce office, 800 Washington St. Visit participating businesses until you find the matching number to win a prize. Children must be between 3 and 10 to participate. Participants must register by March 24 at the chamber office or call 815-539-6507.

Bring a basket to Graves-Hume Library, 1401 W. Main St. for an egg hunt 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6. There will be a story time and craft, along with the hunt for children 2 to 10. to register, call 815-538-5142.

Oglesby

The Oglesby Elks will host a visit from the Easter bunny and an egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the lodge, 800 E. Walnut St.

Ottawa

Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Road, is hosting an egg hunt on the south lawn at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 9, with a guest appearance by the Easter bunny, who will be parachuting into the event at about 11:30 a.m. The Easter bunny will be available for pictures at 10:45 a.m. prior to the egg hunt.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary.

Skydive Chicago is taking any donations of candy or cash. Candy donations can be dropped off in the manifest office anytime before April 7. Bring your own basket or bag for children to collect eggs.

Peru

An egg hunt is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Centennial Park. A reserved hour for children with special needs is set 11 a.m. to noon - contact Adam Thorson by email or phone at athorson@peru.il.us or 815-200-5058 to reserve a spot for children with special needs. The event is sponsored by City of Peru Parks and Recreation, Jessica Strauch-State Farm and Peru Walmart.

Seneca

An egg hunt is set 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Crotty Park with lineup beginning a 9:55 a.m. The event also includes pictures with the Easter bunny, activities, food trucks and prize baskets. Register at https://forms.gle/XmiNhyY9LVsUefKE7

Sheridan

An Easter egg hunt is being hosted by the Sheridan Community Club at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Sheridan baseball fields. The event will feature a visit from the Easter bunny. Ages 0-2 will begin at 11, ages 3-4 at 11:10, ages 5-6 at 11:15, ages 7-8 at 11:20 and ages 9-10 at 11:25. Organizers encourage participants to arrive a few minutes before their age group. Also, the Sheridan Elevator will be having breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon.

Spring Valley

An egg hunt is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Kirby Park for children fifth grade and younger. There will be game stations and each child will receive an Easter basket. The event is sponsored by Grow Spring Valley.

Streator

The egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the City Park. Children 10 and younger may participate. The hunt will be divided into four different age groups, 0 to 3, 4 to 5, 6 to 7 and 8 to 10. The Easter Bunny will be present. Streator Hardscrabble Lions will be assisted by volunteers from SOCU.

An egg hunt will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Carey Memorial park hosted by the Utica Fire Protection District. Hunts will be divided into age groups toddler, pre-school, kindergarten, first grade, second and third grades and fourth and sixth grades. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Utica

An egg hunt will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Carey Memorial park hosted by the Utica Fire Protection District. Hunts will be divided into age groups toddler, pre-school, kindergarten, first grade, second and third grades and fourth and sixth grades.

Wenona

The Women of Wenona are hosting an egg hunt 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Wenona City Park. Sign up is at 9:45. Door prizes will be drawn at 10. The hunts will be staggered according to age groups 0-3, 4-6 and 7-10. In the event of rain, the hunt will be at the Fieldcrest Middle School gym, 102 W. Elm St.