Iconic Peru restaurant The Igloo for sale, but remains open

A Peru landmark is for sale.
The Igloo, 2819 Fourth St., was recently listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Realty. The sale includes the business, name, equipment, inventory, recipes and training.
Owner Rich Decker said the restaurant will remain open until it’s sold.
The Igloo opened July 4, 1937, by the original owners Louis “Louie” and Stephanie “Pat” Mazzorana. Decker and his wife Chris, of Peru, purchased the business in December 2010. Under their ownership, new chairs, tabletops, counters and bar stools were added and the dark paneled walls remained. They were careful to blend the old with the new to maintain the charm and atmosphere of the longtime diner. They also added sandwiches of the month.
In 2020, an article on The Food Network’s “Best Diners in the Country” singled out The Igloo as No. 1 diner in Illinois.
The business is listed for $800,000. For more information, contact Thomas Guttilla at 815-223-1088.