5 compete for Oglesby City Council

Five men are seeking four seats on the Oglesby City Council at the April 4 elections.

Oglesby Public Library District will host a mayoral and commissioner candidates forum from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the library, 111 S. Woodland Ave.

The four are listed in alphabetical order.

Tom Argubright

Tom Argubright

Tom Argubright is sales manager for Traqnology NA and was appointed to the City Council to replace the late Gary “Butch” Carey in April 2018.

Objectives

1. Upgrading the older circuits to a higher voltage to improve reliability.

2. Expand event and recreation options.

3. Continue to keep the city financial secure

What Argubright wants voters to know

“I have resided in Oglesby my entire life, commissioner of Oglesby for five years. One year in electrical and four in finance.”

Rich Baldridge

Richard Baldridge

Richard Baldridge is a journeyman cement finisher of 23 years with the Operative Plasterers & Cement Masons Local 11, Joliet. He has owned and operated Bulldogs Bar in Oglesby for the past 19 years and is a lifelong resident of Oglesby.

Objectives

1. To be transparent, accessible, and accountable to the taxpayers and to welcome helpful ideas and suggestions

2. To collaborate with the new council and department heads in addressing and improving our outdated infrastructure

3. Making progress with the state-acquired former Buzzi Unicem property in Oglesby, which presents opportunities for new businesses and tourism

What Baldridge wants voters to know

If elected, my job is to listen to and serve my constituents. I expect to see Oglesby grow, prosper, and flourish while keeping in mind what made Oglesby so great while growing up here. I am asking for your vote on April 4 and look forward to serving our town as Oglesby commissioner.

Terry Eutis (Photo supplied by Terry Eutis)

Terry Eutis

Terry Eutis is married to April for 24 and has two grown children, Nick, a resident of Rock Island, and Jake, at Illinois State University. He retired from fire service in 2021 after serving more than 24 years as a firefighter, paramedic and EMS coordinator. He switched to law enforcement full-time when he retired and is chief deputy coroner for La Salle County.

Eutis is Oglesby commissioner in charge of public safety, appointed in 2022, and a representative for La Salle County Safety Council. He has been an officer with firefighter associations and a board member of Mendota Area YMCA.

Objectives

1. We need to stabilize our electrical grid and update our wastewater treatment plant, at no additional cost to our residents. Once we accomplish these projects, our city will be much more attractive to new businesses and industry, and it will also make our electricity much more reliable.

2. Public safety must be a priority. We are in a good place right now, but there’s always ways to improve our services. There are projects that I’m trying to see to fruition: a camera system that will read license plates to identify people that have committed a felony, an exhaust extraction system at our fire station, and a lateral police officer hiring list that allows us to bring experienced officers to our community.

3. The council needs to support our businesses and work on revitalizing our downtown. This will allow us to bring in some of the millions of visitors that go to our state parks, bringing in more sales tax and easing the tax burden on our residents.

What Eutis wants voters to know

Oglesby is a great place to live, and I want to give something back by serving on the council. I was appointed to an open seat, and I think I’ve made a difference, especially as it relates to public safety. My expertise in law enforcement, fire administration/operations and emergency medical services has provided a solid foundation for me to serve our citizens. I’m looking forward to working with a new mayor/council and continuing to be as transparent as possible. I’m endorsed by the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois and the Illinois Valley Building Trades.

Greg McDermott (Photo submitted by Greg McDermott)

Greg McDermott

Gregory “Mac” McDermott retired from Exelon nuclear security who currently volunteers for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and currently serves on the Oglesby Zoning Board of Appeals. He has been a resident of the area for 30 years. He is married to April McDermott, with whom he has two sons

Objectives

1. To work together with the citizens of Oglesby to better our Infrastructure

2. Promote economic growth while keeping taxes down

3. Support our most valued assets, the citizens and businesses of Oglesby, and, most importantly, making Oglesby safe

What McDermott wants voters to know

“When you elect me your commissioner it will be my commitment to do what is best for the city of Oglesby to follow through on issues, to let the residents know where we are on fixing these issues during the commissioner’s report, I will make sure that citizens know what is being paid for before we authorize payment for said amount. I will not vote yes on anything that I don’t fully understand or what is not in the best interest of Oglesby. I assure you that I will interact with everything that comes out of the department to which I am assigned. You will be heard.”

Tony Stefanelli (Photo submitted by Tony Stefanelli)

Tony Stefanelli

Tony Stefanelli is married to Mary Ann, who has been an Oglesby resident since 2006. He is a firefighter, paramedic, fire investigator and risk management consultant. He is a licensed drone operator, has an associate degree in applied science (fire service operations) and holds numerous professional certifications and professional affiliations. He has past service with the Blue Island Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry and with St. Benedict parish, Blue Island.

Objectives

1. Repair and improve the municipal water distribution system

2. Finish Electrical infrastructure improvements and needs

3. Assist the building department with access to helpful resources

What Stefanelli wants voters to know

I look forward to helping bring out the great potential in our city. I hope to see through our water and electrical infrastructure improvements. I will bring positive perspectives and a willingness to work others for the benefit of the residents and the city.