Oglesby library to host March 8 candidates forum

Oglesby Public Library District will host a mayoral and commissioner candidates forum from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the library, 111 S. Woodland Ave.

The three candidates vying for mayor are (in alphabetical order) James P. Cullinan, Jason Curran and Donald J. Finley. The five candidates vying for commissioner are (in alphabetical order) Thomas Argubright, Richard Baldridge, Terry Eutis, Gregory “Mac” McDermott and Antonio “Tony” Stefanelli.

Each candidate will have 5 minutes to present. This event will be live-streamed on the city of Oglesby’s Facebook page. The public and candidates may remain after the forum until the library closes at 8 p.m. For more information, call the library at 815-883-3619.