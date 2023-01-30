GAF construction in Peru takes off, 50-70 workers on site daily

Workers use a large crane to lift a portion of an exterior wall at the new GAF Commercial Roofing manufacturer Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Last July, GAF and the city of Peru announced $80 million, 450,000 square foot manufacturing facility that broke ground in late 2022. The plant will employ more than 70 workers and will be located north of Interstate 80 and west of Plank Road on the OmniTRAX rail line. (Scott Anderson)