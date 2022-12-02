Happy Wally Day! 2 years ago a wallaroo grabbed headlines in Peru

Two years ago, Illinois Valley Dispatch was inundated with unique calls.

“I’m not sure if anybody has called this in yet, but there’s, um ... a loose kangaroo, in Peru.”

It turns out, it was a wallaroo, an animal that resembles a kangaroo. And one the Illinois Valley knows very well by now as Wally.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 A wallaroo jumps in front of Christmas decorations outside a house in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Wally escaped from his owners house Dec. 2, 2020, and took the Peru Police Department on a wild two-hour chase around town. He hopped through town followed by police, city employees and local residents and made his way to the Illinois River.

After jumping into the Illinois River, Wally was rescued by two fishermen flagged down by police to grab him and bring him to safety.

Wally was safe after the experience. He’s even been recognized by the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp baseball team, which has hosted Wally theme nights. The story drew headlines from all over, including some national headlines with videos and photos of the wallaroo hopping around town.

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp have hosted theme nights in recognition of Wally the wallaroo. (Scott Anderson)

In the aftermath of the wallaroo pursuit, former Peru Police Chief Doug Bernabei said the department treated the situation like that of a loose dog or a fleeing suspect.

“I think my reaction was no different than anyone else’s: ‘Really? A kangaroo in Peru?’ "