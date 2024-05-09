La Salle man identified as victim of 3-vehicle Mendota crash

A 64-year-old La Salle man was identified as the victim of a three-vehicle crash Tuesday on Route 251, about a mile north of U.S. 52, south of Mendota.

James A. Staublein died of multiple injuries sustained in the crash, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said Thursday in a news release.

The crash is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police Accident Reconstructionist.

Four other individuals were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening, the sheriff’s office said. The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.