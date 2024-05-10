Illinois Valley YMCA launches Strong Kids campaign

Co-chairpersons for the 2024 Strong Kids annual campaign at the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru are (from left) Michele King, Bob Chapman and Shelly Chapman. (Photo provided by Chris Weittenhiller)

The Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru launched its annual Strong Kids campaign May 2 to raise funds for community programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. This year’s goal is to raise $60,000 in an effort to ensure that the Y can continue to provide services.

The Illinois Valley YMCA serves as a gathering place for multiple age groups and activities, according to a news release from the Y. Youths visit the facility after school to play, do homework and participate in programs. Seniors meet for water exercise, walking and to connect with one another. Adults and families use the facility for recreation and exercise.

“Throughout the Illinois Valley, countless people know the YMCA. But there’s so much more to our Y than one might think,” YMCA CEO Chris Weittenhiller said in the news release. “The Y is more than a gym. It is a cause. As a charity, we are dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the county’s health and well-being, and providing support to our neighbors.”

The Illinois Valley YMCA has a policy stating that it will not deny services to anyone based on an inability to pay. In 2023, the Y provided more than $181,000 in financial assistance to those who cannot afford to pay for memberships, programs or services, assisting 945 individuals and families. The financial assistance program is funded by the Strong Kids campaign and ARPA funds provided by La Salle County.

The 2024 campaign is organized and led by annual campaign co-chairs Bob and Shelly Chapman and Michele King, who started the planning process with YMCA staff in March. They recruited nine team captains who each formed a team of campaign volunteers. More than 40 volunteers will help raise funds over the next month.

To learn more, contact Weittenhiller at 815-223-7904 or chrisw@ivymca.org.