May 09, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThank You First RespondersLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Amtrak train halted in Mendota by fallen tree

2 passengers treated for minor injuries, 4 windows broken on train

By Derek Barichello
Several Amtrak trains sit in the station outside the train museum in the Old Union Depot Tower at the Joliet Gateway Center station on Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Joliet.

An Amtrak train was damaged Thursday by a tree falling on the tracks west of the Ninth Street crossing in Mendota, leading to four broken windows and two passengers being treated for minor injuries. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

An Amtrak train was damaged Thursday by a tree that fell on the tracks west of the Ninth Street crossing in Mendota, leading to four broken windows and two passengers being treated for minor injuries.

The Mendota Police Department said it received the report at 9:19 a.m. Thursday. The Amtrak train continued to the Mendota station where it remained until alternate transportation could be provided for the passengers, police said. A pair of passengers were checked out by the Mendota Fire Department, according to police. The Eighth Street crossing was blocked for several hours until alternate transportation for the passengers arrived.

Have a Question about this article?