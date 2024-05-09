Amtrak train halted in Mendota by fallen tree

An Amtrak train was damaged Thursday by a tree falling on the tracks west of the Ninth Street crossing in Mendota, leading to four broken windows and two passengers being treated for minor injuries. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

An Amtrak train was damaged Thursday by a tree that fell on the tracks west of the Ninth Street crossing in Mendota, leading to four broken windows and two passengers being treated for minor injuries.

The Mendota Police Department said it received the report at 9:19 a.m. Thursday. The Amtrak train continued to the Mendota station where it remained until alternate transportation could be provided for the passengers, police said. A pair of passengers were checked out by the Mendota Fire Department, according to police. The Eighth Street crossing was blocked for several hours until alternate transportation for the passengers arrived.