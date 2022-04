St. Bede senior Leah Smudzinski (seated, center) recently signed to play basketball at IVCC. She was joined at her signing by her parents (seated) Michelle and Mike Smudzinski and (standing left to right) St. Bede coach Tom Ptak and IVCC coach Josh Nauman. Smudzinski averaged 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and was Second-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division as a senior.