NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023

BOYS GOLF
The St. Bede boys golf team carded a 352 on Tuesday to place fourth among seven teams at its own Early Season Tee Off Classic at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
Streator carded a 324 to edge Rockford Lutheran by one stroke. Fieldcrest finished fifth.
Fieldcrest’s Nathan Buchanan placed sixth with an 82, while St. Bede’s Ryan Slingsby and Logan Potthoff tied for seventh with an 84.
Rockford Lutheran’s Jake Guse won with a 71.
In the girls meet, Rockridge won with a 377, while Fieldcrest (469) was third and St. Bede (478) was fourth.
Fieldcrest’s Jessica Schultz placed fifth with a 103. Erin Dove led the Bruins with a 113.
Mendota 174, Sandwich 184: Owen Aughenbaugh shot a 39 to earn medalist honors as the Trojans won their home opener.
Brody Hart (44), Grady Jones (45) and Evan McPheeters (46) rounded out the scoring for Mendota.
At Shabbona: Ryan Browder shot a 40 to lead Earlville to a victory in a Little Ten Conference triangular at Indian Oaks Golf Club.
The Red Raiders scored a 175 to beat Indian Creek (178) and Hinckley-Big Rock (179).
Trenton Fruit (41), Aaden Browder (43) and Joseph Jungels (51) also scored for Earlville.
Henry-Senachwine 181, Midland 190: Jacob Miller shot a 39 to claim medalist honors and help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory at Edgewood Park Golf Club in McNabb.
Landon Harbison and Ben Meachum each had a 50 for the Mallards.
Putnam County 198, Woodland 199: The Panthers narrowly won a Tri-County Conference match at Edgewood Park Golf Club in McNabb.
GIRLS GOLF
La Salle-Peru 231, Bureau Valley 298: Allie Thome carded a 43 to earn medalist honors and lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.
Delani Duggan had a 57 for L-P, while Sophia Chiu added a 61.
Rashida Martin led the Storm with a 64.
At Shabbona: Earlville had three golfers, so it did not have a team score in a Little Ten Conference triangular at Indian Oaks Golf Club.
Rylee Hill had a 55 for the Red Raiders, while Mya Ramey had a 62 and Chesney Auter had a 66.
MONDAY’S RESULT
BOYS GOLF
At Lacon: Henry-Senachwine’s Carson Rowe shot a 76 to place second at the Midland Invitational at Timber Ridge Golf Club, while teammate Jacob Miller finished fourth with an 81.
Fieldcrest’s Eli Gerdes and Nathan Buchanan tied for fifth with an 85.
The Knights placed third in the nine-team field with a 339, while the Mallards were fourth with a 356. Eureka won with a 334.