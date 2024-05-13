Grobe wins 43rd annual Conkey Family Award

OSF Saint Paul Medical Center leadership Heather Bomstad, vice president and chief nursing officer; Antonio Andere, vice president of Ancillary & Support Services; Brenda Grobe, 2024 Conkey Award winner; and Dawn Trompeter, president are photographed together after Grobe was named the award winner Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

The recipient of the 43rd annual Conkey Family Award was announced Monday at OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota as part of National Health Care Week. This year’s honoree is Brenda Grobe, a hospital administrative assistant.

Grobe has devoted nearly 39 years as a staff member and resides in Mendota. She was recognized by a colleague for embodying kindness and compassion, OSF said in a news release. Whether managing the gift shop or assisting with administrative duties, she excels in every responsibility, OSF said. Her thoughtful actions, such as surprise gifts and cards, mirror her commitment to the OSF mission. Known for her warmth and helpfulness, Grobe is cherished by her friends, patients, and visitors, who often seek her out for guidance and a welcoming smile, OSF said.

Established in 1982, the Conkey Family Award honors exemplary service, with its inaugural presentation in 1983.