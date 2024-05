The Utica Public Library, 224 Mill St., will host a program, “Build A Healthy Immune System,” at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 21. (Derek Barichello)

While no food or healthy lifestyle behavior can prevent illness, patrons can help boost their immunity with a healthy balance of nutrient-rich foods, adequate sleep, physical activity and managed stress. Join the library to learn the steps to build a strong immune system. Take home resources and try a sample of a turmeric latte.

Call 815-667-4509 to reserve a spot.