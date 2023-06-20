2023 NewsTribune Boys Tennis Honor Roll

A look at the top boys tennis players in the NewsTribune area this spring:
Andrew Bollis, Jr., and Danny Santoy, So., La Salle-Peru: The Cavaliers’ No. 1 doubles team finished 10-14. The pair placed fourth at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament and third at the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional. Bollis, a three-time state qualifier, and Santoy went 1-2 at state.
Jon Milota, Sr., and Michael Milota, So, La Salle-Peru: The Cavaliers’ No. 2 doubles pair went 11-7. The brothers placed fourth in the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament.
Tyson Phillips, Jr., Princeton: The 2023 NewsTribune Boys Tennis Player of the Year went 18-5, including winning his first 14 matches of the season. He won the Rochelle Invitational, placed fourth at the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional and went 1-2 at state.
Chase Sims, So, Princeton: The Tigers’ No. 2 singles player went 15-2. His only loses were a three-setter against Geneseo and a sectional loss to Metamora’s Alexander Schroff, who was the No. 2 seed. Sims won his bracket at the Rochelle Invitational.