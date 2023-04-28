River Valley Players to host performances of ‘9 to 5: The Musical’ May 4-7

River Valley Players will open its 2023 season with “9 to 5: The Musical” with five select performances from May 4-7. The shows will be performed at St. John XXIII Community Center, 1301 Second St. in Henry.

The show, directed and choreographed by Deanne Crook, is based on the original 1980 hit movie “9 to 5.” The musical version debuted in 2008 in Los Angeles before taking on Broadway in 2009, winning three Tony Awards.

The productions cast includes: Christine Gaspardo, Crook, Rachel Gorenz-Johnson, Chris Kieffer, Cyndy Bruch, Brenton Waystout, Jeremiah Noar, Taylor Rowe, Elizabeth Wild, Molly Ewen, Olivia Bergfeld, Emma Gaspardo, Derrik Gaspardo, Jeff Sudakov, Shelly Gorenz, Jeremiah Noar and Taylor Rowe.

Two shows, featuring desserts and coffee, will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

The traditional dinner theater shows, featuring buffet dinner, drinks and dessert, will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 5; Saturday, May 6 and at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

Tickets are on sale now at rvphenry.org, or by calling the box office at 309-238-7878. Ticket prices for show-only performances are $20 and $40 for dinner theater show.