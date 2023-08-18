Utica Craft Beer Street Fest set for Aug. 19

The seventh annual Utica Craft Beer Street Fest is set to take over Mill Street on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Tickets are $32 and VIP tickets are $42. A regular ticket is good for admission into the event from 2 to 5 p.m. and tasting until the kegs run dry. The VIP ticket allows for visitors to start at 1 p.m. and get into the event an hour before other attendees.

The celebration of Illinois-made beverages brought more than 30 of the state’s best breweries, meaderies and cideries to Utica’s historic Mill Street in 2022 – this year, organizers hope to showcase upwards of 50.

The festival will feature dozens of Illinois brewers, including some fan favorites like Bloomington’s Lil Beaver Brewery, Tinley Park’s Hailstorm Brewing Company, Buffalo Grove’s Liquid Love Brewing Company and Nik & Ivy Brewing, hailing from Lockport.

These are just a few of the top-notch craft breweries that will offer tastes this weekend. The Utica Craft Beer Street Fest uses amply sized tasting glasses, allowing guests to get a real taste of the brews they’ll be sampling. All proceeds from the festival will go to charity, supporting the Utica Fire Department and Waltham Elementary School.