Summertubafest returns July 30 to Peru

Summertubafest will be back in Centennial Park in Peru at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

After its inaugural event last summer, the all-tuba concert organized by Music Suite 408 returns.

Those wanting to play can register by calling Music Suite 408 at 815-223-4408 or downloading materials at www.408fineartsfactory.com under the special events caption. Music is available for purchase.

Pre-registered and walk-in registration for all players is at 12:30 p.m. at Music Suite 408, 408 Fifth St., Peru, with a rehearsal following 1 to 3 p.m. and a free concert at 4:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.

The concert is sponsored by Music Suite 408, North Central Illinois ARTworks, Starved Rock Country Community Foundation and the city of Peru. The concert’s rain location is Peru Catholic School, 2003 Fifth St.

Andy Rummel will serve as the conductor. Flo’s on Pulaski will be serving food from 3 to 6 p.m. at Centennial Park. The audience should bring a lawn chair and take in the music by musicians from across Illinois and Iowa.

Music Suite 408 hosted the inaugural Summer Tubafest in 2022 with Thomas Phillips, son of the late Harvey Phillips, founder of the Harvey Phillips Foundation and TubaChristmas in attendance.

Rummel is a professor of tuba and euphonium at Illinois State University in Normal. A native of Delavan, Rummel received his musical educatoin from Illinois State University in Normal and his doctorate of musical arts degree from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. He is the principal tubist with the Heartland Festival Orchestra and has performed with the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, the Illinois Symphony and the Virginia Symphony. Prior to his arrival at Illinois State, Andy was the principal tubist with the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band and the Heritage Brass Quintet located at Langley AFB in Virginia. He has been a featured guest soloist with the Heartland Festival Orchestra, the Vermont Youth Philharmonia, the Prairie Wind Ensemble, the Rockford Wind Ensemble, the Brass Band of Central Illinois as well as with many high school bands and orchestras throughout the Midwest.

In addition to his performing credentials, Rummel also is the musical director/conductor of the Illinois State University Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble. The ensemble was featured performers at the 2015 and 2013 Midwest Regional Tuba and Euphonium Conferences as well as the 2015 and 2013 International Conferences for the National Association for Professional Band Instrument Repair Technicians. The tuba-euph ensemble was the first ensemble of its kind to perform at the Illinois Music Educators All-State Music Conference in 2011 and was invited to perform again in 2016. This ensemble has recorded for Mark Custom Records and has been invited to perform at three International Tuba and Euphonium Conferences. For recordings and more information, go to the studio YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/isutubaeuph.