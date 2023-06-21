Pistol Shrimp start strong, cruise past Normal CornBelters

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to spark an 11-1 victory over the Normal CornBelters on Tuesday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.
Louis Perona led off with a single and Tyler Dorsch followed with a single before Max Handron ripped a two-run double to left field.
After a groundout, Logan Delgado launched a two-run home run to right field for a 4-0 lead.
The Pistol Shrimp added a run in the second on an RBI fielder’s choice by Handron in the second and tacked on another in the third on a solo homer by Delgado.
Illinois Valley broke the game open with five runs in the fifth inning.
In the fifth, Delgado led off with a walk, Zach Lane drew a walk and Evan Evola reached on an error to load the bases.
Xander Sielken hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Delgado.
After a strikeout and a walk to Perona, Dorsch hit an RBI single.
Handron followed with a bases-clearing three-run double to center field to extend Illinois Valley’s lead to 11-1.
Handron finished 3 for 4 with two doubles, six RBIs and a run, Delgado homered twice and had three runs and three RBIs and Perona and Dorsch each had two hits and two RBIs.
David Andolina earned the win on the mound as he gave up one earned run on one hit while striking out seven batters and walking two in 5 1/3 innings.
Joey Cecola pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, giving up no hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
The Pistol Shrimp (7-11), who are in second place in the Great River Division, plat at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday against the O’Fallon Hoots (8-8) in O’Fallon, Mo.