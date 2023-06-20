Carus insurers to fully reimburse Oglesby Fire Department

Carus LLC’s insurers have, in fact, offered to fully reimburse Oglesby’s equipment loss in the January fire, a city commissioner confirmed Tuesday.

Monday, Commissioner Terry Eutis told the Oglesby City Council the fire department lost $21,000 in equipment and rejected an offer to accept reimbursement at 85%.

“We’re not going to accept anything less than 100%,” Eutis said then.

Tuesday, however, Eutis confirmed the insurers have agreed to 100% reimbursement. This was communicated in a voice mail left Friday but which was not retrieved because city workers were occupied with Oglesby Summer Fun Fest.

Eutis said he plans to issue a formal apology at the June 28 working meeting.