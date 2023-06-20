June 20, 2023
Carus insurers to fully reimburse Oglesby Fire Department

City commissioner confirms oversight during festival

By Tom Collins
Carus LLC’s insurers have, in fact, offered to fully reimburse Oglesby’s equipment loss in the January fire, a city commissioner confirmed Tuesday.

Monday, Commissioner Terry Eutis told the Oglesby City Council the fire department lost $21,000 in equipment and rejected an offer to accept reimbursement at 85%.

“We’re not going to accept anything less than 100%,” Eutis said then.

Tuesday, however, Eutis confirmed the insurers have agreed to 100% reimbursement. This was communicated in a voice mail left Friday but which was not retrieved because city workers were occupied with Oglesby Summer Fun Fest.

Eutis said he plans to issue a formal apology at the June 28 working meeting.