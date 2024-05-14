Hall softball wins regional quarterfinal on walk-off single: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Hall 3, Fieldcrest 2 (8 inn.): Mia Wenzel hit a single in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Caroline Morris to lift the No. 9-seeded Red Devils to a walk-off win over the No. 10 Knights in a Class 2A St. Bede Regional quarterfinal Monday in Spring Valley.

Morris doubled, scored two runs and drove in a run for Hall (4-22), while Ava Delphi doubled and drove in a run and Kennedy Wozniak singled and scored a run.

Kaitlyn Coutts earned the win in the circle as she allowed two hits and struck out six.

The Red Devils advance to play No. 2 St. Bede at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

TeriLynn Timmerman went 2 for 3 with a run for Fieldcrest, while Aliah Celis was 1 for 4 with an RBI.

Harvest Christian 7, Earlville 6: The No. 9-seeded Red Raiders’ season came to an end with a loss to the No. 7 Lions in a Class 1A Indian Creek Regional quarterfinal in Elgin.

BASEBALL

Mendota 7, Oregon 4: The No. 6-seeded Trojans beat the No. 7 Hawks in a Class 2A Newman Regional quarterfinal in Mendota.

Mendota (12-8) advances to play No. 2 Newman at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Rockridge 1, Princeton 0: Tyler Forristall pitched a complete game as the No. 5-seeded Tigers lost to the No. 8 Rockets in a Class 2A Princeton Regional quarterfinal in Princeton.

Forristall allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out 11 and walking one.

Will Lott, Noah LaPorte and Forristall each had a hit for Princeton (9-13).

The Rockets scored the game’s lone run on an error in the sixth inning.

Putnam County 1, Midland 1: The No. 8-seeded Panthers and No. 9 Timberwolves were tied in the top of the fifth of the Class 1A St. Bede Regional quarterfinal in Granville when the game was suspended because of weather.

The game will resume at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Drew Carlson went 2 for 2 and scored a run for Putnam County, while Jonathon Stunkel pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Postseason postponements: The No. 10 Fieldcrest at No. 6 Farmington quarterfinal in the Class 2A Peoria Notre Dame Regional and the No. 9 Earlville at No. 8 Indian Creek quarterfinal in the Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional were postponed until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday because of weather.

BOYS TENNIS

Ottawa 4, Mendota 1: The Trojans lost in Ottawa.

Cameron Escatel was the only winner for Mendota as he claimed a 7-6, 6-3 victory at No. 1 singles.