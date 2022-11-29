La Salle residents should expect to pay same in property taxes to the city

La Salle conducted a public hearing on the proposed tax changes for 2023 Monday night, suggesting a plan to reallocate money to different areas while asking for the same amount of tax dollars.

The city of La Salle does not expect to levy any more taxes than last year, almost to the dollar, said Finance Director John Duncan. If the city council approves the changes, Duncan said the taxpayers of La Salle will not see an increase in their property tax bill. If they do, the tax increase won’t be from the city.

The hearing was needed because the line items of certain areas are changing. Duncan said during the hearing the biggest change is bonds are no longer being levied. Instead, more is being allocated to other areas, including fire and police pension and the general fund.

Alderman Tom Ptak said these tax plans are something Duncan and the council have been planning for the long term.

“This council should be proud of themselves for improving our financial situation these past eight years,” Ptak said.

The proposed tax levy changes were introduced at the last council meeting Nov. 14. The city proposed asking for $3,133,750 compared to last year’s levy at $3,113,784.

The council will vote on the proposed tax changes at the next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at City Hall, 745 Second St.