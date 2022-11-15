La Salle seeks same amount of tax dollars from residents as last year

The city of La Salle is looking to ask for approximately the same amount of tax dollars from its residents in 2022 as it did in 2021.

La Salle Finance Director John Duncan said as long as the county assessment on a resident’s homes stayed the same, people can expect no increase on the city’s portion of their property tax bill. He described the plan as a “wash” for residents, saying there would be no tax increase at Monday’s City Council meeting.

The city proposed asking for $3,133,750 compared to last year’s levy at $3,113,784. While the amounts are nearly the same, the specific areas the city levied will differ.

“We’re retiring the bonds off the city’s tax rolls so we’re able to shift that up to the general fund where it’s in the most need now that we’re done paying off that bond.” Duncan said.

For example, the city is not planning on bond levies in 2022. Instead, the city is increasing its levy in other areas like the general fund or in parks and recreation. Duncan said the goal is to give parks and recreation more money to do what they need, like purchase a new pool liner and fix up tennis courts in need of repair.

“The good news for the taxpayers is ... we levied $341,784 for bonds last year and we don’t have to levy anything for that this year,” Duncan said. “So that is going to offset our asking on the non-bond side ... and the tax rate would remain the same.”

Because there’s a 12.24% increase in total non-bond levies, the city needs to hold a truth-in-taxation hearing on the proposed changes. The hearing will take place at the next council meeting Monday, Nov. 28, at La Salle City Hall, 745 Second St. The potential tax levy will then be voted on at the following meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.