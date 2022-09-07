“There’s no danger to anyone in the area;” Proposed La Salle brewpub building declared stable

The proposed CL Enterprises’ brewpub in the former Maytag building is no longer in danger of collapse due to the recent installation of metal plates in the brick corner of the unstable wall.

The plates have now mostly stabilized the building, located at 801-805 First Street, as La Salle’s Building Inspector Andy Bacidore said it’s “way safer than it was.” The last step in securing the wall is to put in new grout, which has not yet been done, and is why the barricades are still located alongside the building.

“There’s no danger to anyone in the area,” Bacidore said. Once the grout is finished, Bacidore said the barricades will be removed.

Tuesday’s update comes after Alderman Jerry Reynolds announced at the previous City Council meeting that there was a delay in stabilizing the building caused by a request from the city’s engineer to modify plans from building owner CL Enterprises.

The request has now been resolved and the building is mostly stable, according to Reynolds. Reynolds has served as a communication liaison between the city and CL Enterprises.

The building at 801-805 First Street in downtown La Salle was deemed in danger of collapse after the city hired a third party structural engineer to inspect it. CL assisted in the inspection and are now working with the city’s third party engineer to finish the project.

Reynolds said CL is working on getting a commitment from a contractor. After that, plans to complete the Brewpub project will start to develop.

The renovation of the Maytag building in downtown La Salle is estimated to be a $4.5 million, 13,000 square foot redevelopment project to turn the building into the Rocket Brewpub.

The city has required CL to take care of structural issues first, including installing the metal plates to stabilize the wall. There is currently no timeline on when the project will be completed.

Mayor Jeff Grove asked Reynolds for an update on CL’s potential contractor for the next City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m on Monday, Sept. 19 at city hall, 745 Second Street.