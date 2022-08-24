La Salle requests to modify brewpub plans causes delay

A city of La Salle request to modify plans caused a delay in progress at the former Maytag building at 801-805 First St., downtown.

The city requested building owner, CL Enterprises’, engineer to work with the structural engineer hired by the city on plans for the building. The city hired a third-party engineer from Wendler Engineering to inspect the building in June because of safety concerns.

The inspection found the building is at risk of collapse and the city took a more active role in the building’s progress. The collaboration began, and the city’s engineer asked for some changes to be made to the plans.

The renovation of the Maytag building in downtown La Salle is a $4.5 million, 13,000 square foot redevelopment project to turn the building into the Rocket Brewpub.

Alderman Jerry Reynolds, communication liaison between the city and La Salle, said at Monday’s council meeting the adjustments to the plans should be finished by the end of the week. Reynolds said he wants to be clear the city is the cause for the hold up, and when CL gets what it needs it’ll proceed with next steps.

Since protective scaffolding is no longer being installed at the site to stabilize it, Alderman Jim Bacidore asked who would be considered liable if the building were to collapse on someone.

City Attorney James McPhedran said it would be up to a court to decide who is liable. But, McPhedran said, it’s likely the city would not be found liable because it’s been involved and vigilant in protecting the safety of the public. Ultimately, building upkeep and safety is up to the owner of the property.

The next update on the Maytag building will be given at the next City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m Monday, Sept 5, at 745 Second St.