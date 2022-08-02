Monday was the first day of same-day garbage pickup in Spring Valley

Spring Valley residents: Did you remember to put out your garbage Monday?

Instead of collecting trash across four days, Republic Services launched its same-day garbage pickup Monday for the entire city. Prior to Monday, residents had different pickup dates depending on where they lived in the city.

The Spring Valley City Council raised concerns at its meeting Monday night that not everyone received proper notices from Republic. The city intended on communicating with Republic about it.

Recycling will be picked up in half of the community one week, and the other half the next with designations of an A and B route. A calendar should be distributed from Republic informing residents of the collection week.

Jim Pozzi, a representative of Republic, told the council in June there are about 2,100 homes in Spring Valley and a fleet of four trucks will be responsible for a little more than 500 homes apiece. A separate truck will handle recycling.

He said the change is to better accommodate staffing issues. If a driver calls in sick or is out of work, having a fleet of trucks allows the company to better fill that void.

Republic has reported staffing issues in visits with other communities’ councils.