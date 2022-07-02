La Salle library virtually hosts NASA Solar System ambassadors

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host NASA Solar System ambassadors Joel Knapper and Scott Pellican at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11, when they discuss the James Webb Space Telescope. The first images from the telescope are set to be released July 12.

In this virtual program, Knapper and Pellican will look back on the journey of creating the most powerful telescope ever built, from concept to launch, its “30 Days of Terror,” and the science and discovery it promises to deliver. The James Webb Space Telescope will be the premier observatory of the next decade, serving thousands of astronomers worldwide.

Knapper has been hooked on NASA and space exploration since the seventh grade. Knapper earned a Bachelor of Science degree in English Education from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Through the years, he never lost his interest in the space program and continues to learn more each day.

Pellican is a retired senior manager, having worked for a large multi-state contract cleaning company. As 9-year-old in 1967, he sent a hand-written letter to NASA Headquarters asking for any information available. When the rocket posters and photos of astronauts arrived in the mail, he was interested for life. Like all Americans his age, he watched man walk on the moon with his parents on their black and white TV.

This program is free and open to all and will be virtual via Zoom. Register here: https://bit.ly/3ub3wMS. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.