Brewpub in La Salle expected to be finished in 2023

The renovation project to create the Rocket Brewpub in downtown La Salle will be finished by the beginning of the second quarter of 2023, according to CL Real Estate Development President Nathan Watson.

CL had initially hoped it would be ready by this year, but construction issues have delayed the project, the company said.

“Everything is still moving forward, obviously taking longer than we hoped,” Watson said. “We’re hoping to get the project back in full construction for completion of the building later this year.”

The renovation of the Maytag building at 801-805 First St. in downtown La Salle is a $4.5 million, 13,000 square foot redevelopment project to turn the building into the Rocket Brewpub.

CL, the building owners, plan to have six residential units, a retail space and a restaurant/brewpub to be operated by Tangled Roots Brewing Company, according to a press release from CL.

Prior delays in the project’s completion date have raised questions about when the project will be done.

CL President Nathan Watson said the company experienced significant construction difficulties and had to terminate a contract earlier this year. Since then, CL has hired a new contractor, H&H Builders of Mendota.

According to the press release, H&H “has been hired to secure the property and remedy some immediate deficiencies in the prior work.”

According to CL, nothing about the project has been scaled back in any way and it is expected to be finished on time.

“I think we will all be very happy when it’s finished and we hope that [everyone] will be equally happy when it’s open,” Watson said. “We appreciate the interest people have in the project and the anxiousness they have to get it done and we hope everyone will appreciate it when it does open.”