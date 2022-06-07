Peru OKs July 3 fireworks despite inflated price

A little more than a month before this year’s Independence Day fireworks along Peru’s riverfront, the City Council received a bill with a 28% increase from the previous year’s show.

A similar display from the previous year will cost $32,000 — an increase of $7,000.

Though aldermen felt the sticker shock — and voiced their frustration — they voted unanimously to pay the $32,000 bill from J&M Displays, but urged city staff to compare the company’s prices with others.

The city had agreed to utilize J&M Displays for its fireworks displays through 2023, but City Attorney Scott Schweickert said the city may be able to get out of the agreement if prices are deemed not to be fair to the market, and must notify the company at least 30 days in advance.

Alderman Jason Edgcomb said a Google search showed a number of city councils are dealing with similar issues, with prices going up 15% to 35% across the country. Ottawa First, the nonprofit organization that raises money for the annual fireworks show in Ottawa, recently said its cost will go up about 30% for this summer’s display.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said J&M Displays told him shipping issues were the reason for the rise in prices.

Alderman Mike Sapienza said he didn’t want the city locked into a fireworks display in 2023, for fear the price may jump again. Alderman Tom Payton said he would like to see a cost comparison of other fireworks displays to make sure Peru is not getting taken advantage of.

Kolowski suggested the council could scale back the show if the cost was too much, but aldermen said the few thousand dollars were not worth the hassle.

The fireworks are set Sunday, July 3, on Water Street.
















