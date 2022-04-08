Ottawa fireworks show will cost more, organizers seek to raise more money to keep full show

The skyrocketing costs of, well, skyrockets and other fireworks will increase the cost of this year’s Fourth of July display in Ottawa by roughly 30%.

Ottawa First, the nonprofit organization that raises money for the annual fireworks show, discussed at its meeting Wednesday its investment fund is short of the money necessary for a full show comparable to the one sponsored last year.

Despite financial challenges, organizers still are aspiring for a full show.

Representatives of the J&M Displays fireworks company told Ottawa First members because of increased costs and inflation the show, which cost $40,000 last year, would cost more than $50,000 to duplicate this year.

For many years, Ottawa First has paid for the fireworks display from its investment account, then funds collected in any given year are invested to assure coverage of the costs of the next year’s show.

For the last two years the organization, however, has seen its income drop, said Ottawa First President Larry Johnson.

A cash raffle that annually was a big source of revenue had to be canceled the last two years because of pandemic measures.

Additionally, a one-day collection by volunteers at the intersection of Columbus Street and Norris Drive was resumed last year, it was cut short by rain.

Despite many cash contributions in both 2020 and 2021, the Ottawa First investment fund has dropped to $36,000.

Ottawa First members considered show options that included a more modest display by spacing out the fireworks or having a shorter show.

Ultimately, the unanimous decision was to support a full fireworks display this July by seeking more donations.

“We need to show we’re back to normal,” said Mayor Dan Aussem, a charter member of Ottawa First.

The raffle will not be reinstituted this year, but the collection at Columbus Street and Norris Drive will be conducted Saturday, June 25.

Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 453, Ottawa, IL 61350 or by contacting Bob Carretto at 815-252-3750.