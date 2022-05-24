Peru council will allow outdoor music requests on case-by-case basis

A little more than a month after a Peru bar asked the City Council to consider allowing live outdoor music to continue an hour later and resonate louder than the ordinance, aldermen decided to handle these requests beyond the city’s rules on a case-by-case basis.

The City Council passed an ordinance Monday that allows residents to petition for live music louder than the city’s ordinance, or in a time frame longer, or any other factors beyond the city’s rules. These petitions will be reviewed and voted on by the council as they are requested. Live outdoor music that operates within the framework of the city’s ordinances doesn’t have to file any requests with the city.

In early April, Riverfront Bar and Grill at 1525 Water St. asked if it can extend live outdoor music hours an hour later than the 10 p.m. ordinance and increase the decibel level from the ordinance-required 65 decibels to 85 decibels. The business has since rescinded its desire to increase the decibel levels, but still would like to continue the music an hour later.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said the business admitted there is no monetary gain in having louder music, but it stands to make more money with prolonged live music. Kolowski said Riverfront would likely request four nights of an hour longer music, along with a live July 3 show. He said residents that live near the bar didn’t mind the proposal.

No special requests have been reviewed by the council yet.

Alderman Bob Tieman reminded his colleagues on the council the ordinance would apply for every business in the city, not just Riverfront, including ones within neighborhoods. He said the city will need to keep tabs on which permits it allows and follow through with the compliance to make sure it is implementing requests fairly.

Police Chief Bob Pyszka said his department will have zero tolerance for any businesses granted special requests that go beyond their deadline for live music, or allowance for decibel level. He said businesses that violate the city’s ordinance normally receive a warning, but ones that receive special requests and violate those allowances from the council will be ticketed.







