Peru bar seeks later music, higher decibel level

Following the approval of special use permits from the La Salle City Council to allow Nick’s on 6 to have seven events this summer where live outdoor music can reach 85 decibels between 7 and 11 p.m., a Peru bar is asking the Peru City Council to consider something similar for them.

In correspondence to the Peru council Monday, Riverfront Bar and Grill at 1525 Water St. asked if it can extend live outdoor music hours an hour later than the 10 p.m. ordinance and increase the decibel level from the ordinance-required 65 decibels to 85 decibels.

Riverfront Bar and Grill said it has music at least three times a week over the summer until September.

The business said the extended hour would allow the music to begin its performance after the dinner crowd shuffles through and keep patrons later. The ability to play louder music also would allow the bands to feel comfortable in their performance.

The City Council asked City Attorney Scott Schweickert to review the city’s ordinance and see what options the aldermen will have. The Peru Police Department also will review compliance and enforcing ordinances.

Deputy Chief Sarah Raymond advised the council to do its homework and have a discussion at the committee level, because she said the noise could affect residents that live on the bluff over Riverfront Bar and Grill. Raymond said the noise level would be registered at the bluff and not at the business. She said the business has been issued a citation in its past for violating the city’s noise ordinance.

Aldermen Mike Sapienza and Tom Payton suggested asking the business if it would be able to erect sound barriers to help prevent the noise from being heard on the bluff and direct it toward the Illinois River.

“I’d like to try that out first,” Sapienza said.

Alderman Bob Tieman said whatever the council decides, it has to apply it to all businesses and should be fair across the board. City officials said they weren’t aware of many other outdoor venues. Mayor Ken Kolowski said the ordinance applies to residents having backyard parties as well and that factor would need to be considered.

No action was taken on the item and it is expected to be discussed more at a future council meeting.



