Alderman: TBM Avenger Reunion is Peru’s ‘signature event’

More than 100 people volunteered from the general public to assist in hosting the TBM Avenger Reunion at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru this past weekend.

Though the event was limited to May 20 after rain canceled the second day of activities, it drew thousands to the city. Aldermen complimented Police Chief Bob Pyszka and Public Services Manager Jeff King for their work in coordinating traffic and parking, noting “they have this thing down to a science.”

Peru aldermen were among the volunteers Friday night, selling 50/50 raffle tickets and TBM merchandise. Alderman Jim Lukosus said the volunteers “really work their tails off.”

“It’s really a community event,” Lukosus said. “You can feel the sense of community out there.”

Alderman Tom Payton said the annual TBM Avenger Reunion has become Peru’s signature event.

“The TBMs when they do their run up at night where they fire it up and the flames come out, those pictures have been on national magazines,” said Payton, who also thanked Pyszka and King. “This is the only event across the country where it is free, and that’s because of all of the support that the city gives, all of our community.”

Mayor Ken Kolowski said Friday night was an amazing show.

Lukosus said he will have more concrete information about the TBM event after organizers have a debriefing meeting.



