The rain stayed away Friday for spectators to enjoy the sky shows at the opening day of the TBM Avenger Reunion at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru.

The evening was highlighted by the Aeroshell Aerobatics Team.

The Aeroshell Aerobatic team performs its night airshow routine during the annual TBM Reunion and Airshow on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru.

A second day of the festival is planned Saturday, with a veterans parade, flag raising, a T6 flyover, veteran’s funeral flag honor walk, parachute drop with the American flag and Wall of Fire, among other activities planned.