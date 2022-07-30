Ottawa American 11s lose tight ballgame at Little League State opener

At Champaign on Saturday, the Ottawa American 11-Year-Old All-Star Team found itself in a tie ballgame late during its Little League Illinois State Tournament opener, but a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning gave the first-round win to the Salem All-Stars, 5-3.
Ottawa American led twice — 1-0 after the top of the first and 3-2 in the middle of the third — but neither advantage lasted until the end of the inning without Salem tying things up. The team from Marion County then took the lead for good over the District 20 champions, plating two runs in the home half of the fifth and holding the American 11s scoreless in the top of the sixth and final frame.
Henry Farabaugh (2 2/3 IP, 3 ER, 0 K) started on the mound for Ottawa American before being relieved by first Bradyn Hermann (1 1/3 IP, 0 ER 0 K) and then Baron Hellman (1 IP, 1 ER, 2 K).
Offensively, Hellman singled, doubled and drove home a run. Jude Willet also had an RBI, while Mason Mucci went 3 for 3 with a run scored.
Ottawa American entered Sunday’s second day of play still alive in the double-elimination tournament, scheduled to play a 12:30 p.m. playback bracket game back in Champaign, while Salem moves on in the top bracket of the eight-team tournament. With a win Sunday, Ottawa American would play again Monday at 5:45 p.m.