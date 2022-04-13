Congressman Kinzinger appointed to negotiate final package on supply chains with Senate

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-Channahon) was appointed to the Conference Committee to negotiate with the Senate and produce a final legislative package covering supply chains, innovation and international competition.

Differences between the House-passed America Competes Act, H.R. 4521, and the Senate-passed U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, S. 1260, must be resolved in order to send a bipartisan package to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.

The House measure includes one of Kinzinger’s supply chain bills: the Manufacturing Economy and National Security Act, H.R. 5492. The bill establishes an Office of Manufacturing Security and Resilience in the Department of Commerce, and for other purposes.

Kinzinger said he has been working the past two years to make supply chains more secure and resilient.

“As long and difficult as this journey has been, the most critical stage in the process is now upon us,” Kinzinger said in a press release. “I am under no delusions that this bicameral negotiation will be simple, but I am hopeful that my colleagues in both chambers will put partisanship aside, approach each other with respect and courtesy, and ultimately produce a package that will improve the national and economic security of the United States. Anything short of that would be a disservice to the American people, as well as this institution.”