Montgomery motorcyclist hurt after avoiding downed tree in DeKalb County

FILE – A motorcyclist was injured but not hospitalized after avoiding a downed tree while riding through Wednesday afternoon’s storms, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A motorcyclist was injured but not hospitalized after avoiding a downed tree while riding through Wednesday afternoon’s storms, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcyclist, a 74-year-old Montgomery man, refused treatment from first responders despite suffering minor injuries, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

While riding east at 2:55 p.m Wednesday on U.S. Route 30 in Squaw Grove Township, the man came upon a tree that was blocking the roadway. A sheriff’s deputy wrote that the weather influenced the man’s decision to put down his 2006 Red Harley Davidson to avoid hitting the tree.

At the time of the crash, severe thunderstorms were impacting much of northern Illinois, including DeKalb County. More than 400 DeKalb County residents lost power as a result of Wednesday’s storms.

No one else was involved in the crash, and the man was able to ride the motorcycle from the scene.