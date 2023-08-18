Golf: 5 to watch across The Times area

The Times coverage area has a wealth of quality high school golfers. Here are just five we’re expecting to have big seasons, with some already off to a great start.
Drake Kaufman, Ottawa, sr.
The reigning two-time Times Boys Golfer of the Year, Kaufman posted a 37.6 nine-hole average last fall, was a six-time medalist in regular-season meets and a Class 2A state qualifier for the second straight year. He began this season for the Pirates with a runner-up finish, carding a 73, at the La Salle-Peru Invitational at Senica’s Oak Ridge on Thursday.
Carson Zellers, Marquette, sr.
Zellers hopes to take the next step this season after he finished fourth at the Tri-County Conference Meet, tied for fifth at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional and fell just three strokes short of qualifying for state at the Riverdale Sectional held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis for the Crusaders last fall.
Seth Cooper, Ottawa, jr.
Cooper was steady throughout last season for the Pirates, collecting eight top-12 finishes, earning a spot at the Class 2A state meet after winning a playoff at sectionals and posting a 40.4 nine-hole average. His solid 79 Thursday helped Ottawa win the team title of the La Salle-Peru Invitational at Senica’s Oak Ridge for the second straight season.
Caroline Cooney, Ottawa, sr.
Cooney finished 21st in last season’s talent-filled Ottawa Invite at Deer Park Golf, then fired an 87 during the Class 2A Joliet Central Regional to claim the final individual sectional-qualifying spot. She shot a 46, good for third place, in the Pirates’ season-opening match against Joliet Catholic on Wednesday.
Cole Park, Streator, sr.
Park will look to build off a junior season in which he tied for second place at the Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet and qualified for the Class 2A sectionals after carding an 84, good for 13th place, at the Class 2A Geneseo Regional. This fall he has already led the Bulldogs to consecutive ICE dual wins over Wilmington (36) and Peotone (41), earning medalist honors in each outing.