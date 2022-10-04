The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa golfers Drake Kaufman, Seth Cooper survive playoff, advance to state

The Ottawa boys golf team shot a 326 but fell two shots short of advancing to state out of Monday’s Class 2A Sterling Sectional at Emerald Hill Golf Course.
However, the Pirates, who finished fourth behind champion Vernon Hills (315), Marmion Academy (321) and Rockford Boylan Catholic (324), will send a pair of golfers – junior Drake Kaufman and sophomore Seth Cooper – to participate Friday and Saturday at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.
Kaufman and Cooper were two of seven players tied with 80s in a playoff for the final four individual qualifying spots, the former making a par on the first playoff hole and the latter a bogey, each score enough to move on to the weekend.
“There was a lot of nerves going on. I got to tee off sixth out of seven kids in the playoff, so that kind of helps; you see where everyone’s going, get an idea of how you should play the hole,” Kaufman said of the playoff. “I just thought about swinging smooth. With that many kids in the playoff, you just want to play for par and manage what you’re doing.
“It was a rough start, I’d say, just shaky tee shots throughout today. But I ended up figuring it out. I scrambled pretty well today to save myself from a lot of trouble, so that was a big thing.
“It’s no fun. You want to make it as a team, that’s kind of the first goal you’ve got coming into this. But it’s nice to at least have a teammate to play with down there.”
For Cooper, the playoff was about refocusing at the task at hand.
“It’s crazy, because you get done and you’re most focused on the team thing, and then it didn’t look like I was going to get in the playoff at first,” Cooper said. “Then time went on and I was in the playoff, then you’re stacking up more people. For a long time it looked like it was going to be six people for two spots, then all of a sudden it was seven people for four spots.
“My ball-striking was actually pretty good today. I hit a bunch of green, but I missed a lot of birdie putts, which hurt.
“When the season starts, that’s the end goal, you want to be playing down in Bloomington at the end of the season. It’s pretty cool to do it, and I just want to play the best golf I can down there.”
Ottawa’s other counting scores came from Jonathan Cooper (81) and Chandler Creedon (85), while Alex Billings had an 89 and Jacob Armstrong a 90.
Also at the event, Sandwich’s Noah Cambell carded a 92.
Streator’s Nambo, Park both see season come to a close
Streator’s Jaydon Nambo and Cole Park failed to advance from Class 2A Limestone Sectional at at Coyote Creek Golf Club in Bartonville.
Nambo posted an 86, while Park shot a 93. The cut for individual advances was 78.
Seneca’s Powell, Siegel have season come to a close
Seneca’s Kaleb Powell and Grant Siegel did not advance from the Class 1A Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Sectional at Turtle Run Golf Club in Danville.
Powell shot an 86, while Siegel posted a 94. The cut for individual advances was 81.
Girls golf
Ottawa’s Duggan, Cooney have season come to an end: Ottawa’s Hannah Duggan and Caroline Cooney did not advance from the Class 2A O’Fallon Sectional at Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville.
Duggan shot a 91 and Cooney a 104. The cut for individual advances was 81.
Boys soccer
Serena 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Serena, the No. 3-seeded Huskers rolled past the No. 6 Royals in the quarterfinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament.
Serena’s Tanner Faivre had six goals, while Hunter Staton and Richie Armour also scored. Staton, Eduardo Moncada and Payton Twait each recorded two assists. Carson Baker made five saves in goal for the clean sheet.
“Tanner Faivre had an exceptional game on offense,” Serena coach Dean DeRango said. “Credit to the other kids for getting him the ball. Tanner set a single-game scoring record with the six and also broke the all-time [school] season goal record (41) tonight. The old record was by Dain Twait, who had 40 goals in a season. We need to keep the momentum tomorrow night as we will face a very difficult challenge.”
Earlville 3, DePue-Hall 2: At Earlville, the No. 4-seeded Red Raiders slipped past the No. 5 Little Giants in the LTC Tournament quarterfinals.
Diego Vazquez had two goals and Ryan Browder one for Earlville, while Garett Cook, Easton Fruit and Trenton Fruit each posted an assist.
Somonauk 8, Indian Creek 0: At Somonauk, the No. 2 Bobcats blew past the No. 7 Timerwolves in the LTC Tournament quarterfinals.
Girls volleyball
Somonauk def. Leland 25-12, 25-4: At LaMoille, the Bobcats opened the LTC Tournament with a win over the Panthers.
Somonauk (5-10) was led by Josie Rader (six aces, six kills), Riley Snider (five aces, six assists), and Alexis Matejovsky (three kills).
Woodland def. Gardner-South Wilmington 25-23, 25-16: At rural Streator, the Warriors (18-3) swept the Panthers at the Warrior Dome.
Woodland was led by Cloee Johnston (12 kills, five assists, two blocks, four digs), Emma Highland (five kills), Malayna Pitte (four kills), Clara Downey (four kills), Kaleigh Benner (four kills, eight points, an ace, two blocks), Emma Highland (eight points) and Shae Simons (five points, an ace, 24 assists).
Girls tennis
Ottawa 7, Pontiac 2: At Pontiac, the Pirates earned the win over the Indians.
Ottawa had singles victories from No. 1 Emma Cushing (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Layne Krug (6-1, 6-1) and No. 3 Jenna Smithmeyer (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 Elly Kovash (6-1, 6-1). In doubles, wins came from No. 1 Isabel Heimsoth/Emma Walker (6-4, 6-2), No. 2 Mackenzie Eichelkraut/Mika Moreland (10-6) and No. 3 Aubrey Sanders/Peyton Bryson (6-1, 6-0).