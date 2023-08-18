Wenona’s Breckenridge Trucking celebrates its 50th anniversary

Founded and headquartered in Wenona, Breckenridge Trucking, Inc. is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The company is displaying a customized trailer wrapped at local events as part of its celebration. The eye-catching trailer highlights Breckenridge Trucking’s 50th anniversary and depicts an American flag and goods that are transported by the trucking industry to educate the public about the contributions of trucking to American communities in Illinois and across the nation.

The 50th anniversary wrapped trailer truck was first displayed Aug. 12-13 at the Wenona Days Festival, organized by the Wenona Chamber of Commerce. The event was an opportunity to showcase the trailer to the community as a symbol of the company’s impact on the state and the trucking industry’s impact on the nation.

Founded in 1973, Breckenridge Trucking operates a regional network spanning the Midwest, including major cities such as Chicago, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Detroit and Cleveland. With drivers covering routes across 48 states, the company plays a role in America’s logistics and supply chain.

The trucking industry ensures the delivery of essential goods. Trucking generates one out of every 17 jobs in Illinois, as a result of 25,450 trucking companies, the company said in a news release.

