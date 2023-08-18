Bond reduced in Streator accidental shooting death

A Streator man accused of firing a shot that inadvertently struck and killed his 26-year-old son persuaded a judge Friday to cut his bond in half.
Harold L. Crank, 53, appeared for arraignment in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a not guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years in prison but with the possibility of alternate sentences including probation.
Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. set an Oct. 23 jury trial and ordered Crank to return to court Oct. 12 for a motions hearing.
When Crank shows, he will be out of custody. Ottawa defense attorney Darrell Seigler prevailed upon Ryan to reduce Crank’s bond from $150,000 to $75,000 during a morning hearing. By midday Friday, Crank no longer was listed as an inmate of La Salle County Jail.
Seigler said Crank had no criminal history and, with longtime ties to Streator and a job waiting for him, posed no risk of flight. Crank, he argued, had the full support of his family and would “religiously” attend counseling arranged by his wife.
First Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jason Goode did not object.
Crank was charged after Streator police were summoned at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 5 to a residence in the 1700 block of North Bloomington Street for a reported shooting. Prosecutors previously said Crank argued with his son, Logan, and was “gesticulating” with a 9-mm pistol in his hand when a shot was discharged.
The shot struck Logan in the hip, prosecutors said, and Logan subsequently died of his injuries.