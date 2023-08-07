Bond set at $150,000 in Streator shooting

A Streator man could face up to five years in prison if convicted of firing a shot that inadvertently struck and killed his 26-year-old son.
Harold L. Crank, 53, appeared Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years in prison but with the possibility of alternate sentences including probation.
Crank was ordered held on $150,000 bond. He needs to post $15,000 in cash to be released from La Salle County Jail.
Crank was charged after Streator police were summoned at 8:15 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 1700 block of North Bloomington Street for a reported shooting.
Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder said Crank argued with his son, Logan, and was “gesticulating” with a 9-mm pistol in his hand when a shot was discharged.
The shot struck Logan in the hip, Kidder said, and Logan subsequently died of his injuries.
Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. approved the elder Crank’s request for the services of the public defender and scheduled a hearing Aug. 18. By that time, a La Salle County grand jury will have convened and reviewed the charge.