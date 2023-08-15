Streator man indicted on manslaughter charge

A Streator man was indicted Tuesday for allegedly firing a shot that inadvertently struck and killed his 26-year-old son.
A La Salle County grand jury returned one count of involuntary manslaughter, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years in prison (but with the possibility of alternate sentences including probation) against 53-year-old Harold L. Crank.
Crank was charged after Streator police were summoned Aug. 5 to a residence in the 1700 block of North Bloomington Street for a reported shooting. Prosecutors said Crank argued with his son, Logan, and was “gesticulating” with a pistol in his hand when a shot was discharged. Logan subsequently died.
Harold Crank will appear Friday for arraignment. Crank remains held in La Salle County Jail on $150,000 bond.
Also indicted Tuesday were: Blake Couch, 32, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Alyssa Byers, 22, of Oglesby (aggravated battery); Andrew Brookman, 25, of Willow Spring, Missouri (predatory criminal sexual assault); Keegan Peters, 18, of Ottawa (aggravated discharge of a firearm); Diamond Collins, 22, of Ottawa (aggravated domestic battery); Sean Polacek, 45, of Centralia (burglary); Angela Petty, 41, of Morris (driving while revoked); Daniel Kelly, 37, of Streator (two counts of retail theft); Joseph Lafan, 28, of Streator (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Miguel Espinoza Castillo, 22, of Chicago (violation of the sex offender registry); Jaqarie Williams, 25, of Hanover Park (three counts of forgery); Fernando Alvarado, 26, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Phillip Walk, 46, of Long Point (driving while suspended); Joel Smart, 19, of La Salle (unlawful use of a weapon); Vincent McCaslin, 41, of Norway (two counts of aggravated DUI); Dmetric Wyatt, 31, of Grand Ridge (unlawful possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution).