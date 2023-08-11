Buffalo Rock State Park near Ottawa to close Tuesday to Thursday through Sept. 14

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced more temporary closures for Buffalo Rock State Park near Ottawa.

The park will be closed: Tuesday, Aug. 15, through Thursday, Aug. 17; Tuesday, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 24; Tuesday, Aug. 29, through Wednesday, Aug. 30; Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Thursday, Sept. 7; and Tuesday, Sept. 12, through Thursday, Sept. 14.

The closures are necessary for construction of a retaining wall along the park’s entrance road, IDOT said in a news release Thursday. Other improvements include new pavement, gutters and guardrails. Following the closures, traffic will be reduced to one lane and will be controlled by signals during the project, which is expected to be completed by Nov. 30.

For IDOT District 3 updates on Twitter, go to @IDOTDistrict3 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.