Man arrested on charge of sexual assault from investigation in Ottawa, rural Streator

A 20-year-old Blue Island man wanted in La Salle County on a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child was arrested Thursday at his residence.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Devin B. Sprowls. The charge stems from an investigation in Ottawa and rural Streator. The Ottawa Police Department and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office handled this investigation.
Sprowls was taken to the La Salle County Jail where bond was set at $150,000 with 10% to apply.