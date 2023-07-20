South Streator shooting suspect arrested in Fort Wayne, Indiana

A man was arrested Thursday in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in connection with Saturday’s shooting at Carriage Lane Estates in South Streator.

Maurice Cross was arrested by U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on a Livingston County warrant on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, which is a Class X felony, carrying a sentencing range of 6 to 30 years in prison if found guilty. Cross is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond, with 10% to apply.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours Saturday. The sheriff’s office said Saturday the shooting appeared to be isolated, but gave no further details.

In Thursday’s news release about the arrest, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office gave special mention to Reading Township for purchasing multiple FLOCK Safety Cameras, used to read license plates, that proved to be instrumental in this investigation, as well as members of the community who shared camera footage. These are the license plate reader cameras recently bought by the Streator City Council to place into the common entrances and exits of the city.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Streator Police Department, Illinois State Police, Ottawa Police Department, Spring Valley Police Department, Vermilion Valley Regional Dispatch in Pontiac and the Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with more information pertaining to this investigation should contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Detective Drew Chase at 815-844-2774 or email dchase@livingstoncountyil.gov.