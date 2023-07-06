Ottawa fatal shooting case moved to July 20

A Spring Valley man charged in an Ottawa shooting death will be back in court July 20, possibly with a private lawyer.
Nicolaus J. Phillips, 24, appeared Thursday for a scheduled motions hearing in La Salle County Circuit Court. He is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly firing the June shot that struck and killed Eric Clements at his Ottawa home.
When the hearing time arrived, however, Phillips advised Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. he continues searching for private legal counsel and asked for a postponement on his pending pre-trial motions. Ryan agreed and set a July 20 hearing date.
Though murder carries a mandatory prison sentence of 20 to 60 years, Phillips would be subject to a 25-year enhancement for the use of a firearm, extending his maximum sentence to 85 years.