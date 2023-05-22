May 22, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionBearsObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsGames and Puzzles

Midland States Bank named May 2023 Streator chamber business of the month

Bank located at 201 E. Main St.

By Shaw Local News Network
Midland States Bank was named the May 2023 Streator Area Chamber of Commerce business of the month. Pictured at the celebration are (back row, left to right) Beth Retoff, Andrea Girard, Lisa Piecha, Melissa Givens, Nicole Timm, Carri Alexander (Midland States Bank); (front, left to right) Courtney Levy and Judy Booze (Streator Chamber) and Theresa Solon Wargo (Streator Young Professionals).

Midland States Bank was named the May 2023 Streator Area Chamber of Commerce business of the month. Pictured at the celebration are (back row, left to right) Beth Retoff, Andrea Girard, Lisa Piecha, Melissa Givens, Nicole Timm, Carri Alexander (Midland States Bank); (front, left to right) Courtney Levy and Judy Booze (Streator Chamber) and Theresa Solon Wargo (Streator Young Professionals). (Photo provided by Allen Culver)

The Streator Area Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Midland States Bank as its May 2023 Business of the Month.

Since 1881, Midland States Bank has grown across Illinois and Missouri.

In the Streator area, the bank provides a wide range of products and services for every stage of life, including personal banking, business banking, wealth management, among others.

Midland States Bank said it takes pride in building strong relationships with customers and is committed to meeting the financial needs of the Streator community.

Visit 201 E. Main St. in Streator, midlandsb.com, or call 1-855-696-4352 for more information.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.