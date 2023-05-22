Midland States Bank named May 2023 Streator chamber business of the month

The Streator Area Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Midland States Bank as its May 2023 Business of the Month.

Since 1881, Midland States Bank has grown across Illinois and Missouri.

In the Streator area, the bank provides a wide range of products and services for every stage of life, including personal banking, business banking, wealth management, among others.

Midland States Bank said it takes pride in building strong relationships with customers and is committed to meeting the financial needs of the Streator community.

Visit 201 E. Main St. in Streator, midlandsb.com, or call 1-855-696-4352 for more information.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.