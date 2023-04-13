Mendota man gets 5 years for kicking, scratching three officers

A Mendota man pleaded guilty Thursday to kicking or scratching three Mendota police officers and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Anil D. Bhate, 43, appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony carrying up to seven years in prison.
As part of the negotiated plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a fourth count of felony domestic battery. Additionally, prosecutors will recommend Bhate receive mental health treatment while in the Illinois Department of Corrections; but the DOC is not bound by the recommendation.
Bhate’s three counts will be served concurrently and he is eligible for day-for-day good time. With 57 days credit for time served, Bhate could be paroled in late 2025.
Bhate pleaded guilty in a barely audible voice. When offered a chance to address Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia, Bhate glanced at his lawyer and then turned to Raccuglia to shake his head no.
Bhate was charged after a domestic disturbance at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 1700 block of Hillcrest Court.
Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said in open court Thursday that Bhate, while at the scene, refused to cooperate with any of the responding officers’ instructions and kicked an officer in the groin. After being taken to a nearby hospital, Bhate kicked a second officer in the thigh and then scratched the face of a third.
At the time of the offense, Bhate was on probation for aggravated battery, which all but precluded probation on the February incident.